Darren Fletcher To Take Over Some Of The Responsibilities Of Matt Judge In The Summer Transfer Window

Manchester United's former player and current technical director Darren Fletcher is going to take over some of the responsibilities which fell under the position of the departing Head of Corporate Development, Matt Judge.

The Old Trafford club has been overseeing changes in its managerial structure ahead of what seems to be an important summer transfer window under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Ed Woodward left as the chief executive officer in April, with Richard Arnold succeeding him in the role but he's reportedly going to leave the footballing matters to John Murtough, the Director of Football.

Chief scouts Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout, who have been at the Mancunian club for the last 16 and 8 years respectively, left the club.

And last week, news broke of the Head of Corporate Development, Matt Judge, leaving the club this year, and he will not be involved in activities pertaining to the summer transfer window.

Judge, who has been dubbed as the "right-hand man" of Ed Woodward, was involved in negotiations for transfers and player contracts since 2013.

He recently negotiated the arrival of Erik ten Hag, who is set to take over as the new Manchester United manager once his time at Ajax ends.

Due to him departing, technical Darren Fletcher is going to take over some of his responsibilities in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to The Mail on Sunday.

Fletcher has been involved in pitching to potential signings and matters pertaining to similar stuff since he was appointed as the technical director back in early 2021.

And now, besides his current responsibilities at the club, he will also be involved in United's business in the summer transfer window, aiding recruitment in ten Hag's first summer as the club, according to the same report.

