Darwin Nunez To Miss Manchester United v Liverpool Due To Red Card v Crystal Palace
Manchester United may have been handed a boost ahead of their big clash at Old Trafford next Monday as they take on arch rivals Liverpool due to Liverpool losing a key player against Crystal Palace.
Liverpool faced Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday night in a game that they went a goal down in.
Darwin Nunez struggled to show his worth in the game and had an underwhelming performance.
The Uruguay international striker formerly of Benfica had also been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer before signing for Liverpool.
However, Liverpool will now be without Nunez for their trip to Old Trafford following a shocking on field decision.
Not only did Nunez miss a number of key chances during the game but the striker was also shown a red card.
Nunez was shown head butting one of Crystal Palace’s defenders and as a result was shown an instant red card by the referee.
The incident was shocking and Nunez was rightfully shown the red card and will now miss the next three games.
Nunez would have presented an aerial threat against United for Liverpool, especially against United defender Lisandro Martinez.
However, now due to Nunez’s shocking action at Anfield, United will have one less threat to worry about.
