Date And Time Confirmed For North-West Derby between Manchester United And Liverpool

The date and time for the North-West Derby between arch-rivals Manchester United and Liverpool have been confirmed.

United will travel to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp's men at Anfield in their return fixture of the Premier League

When the two sides met in the league last October, United suffered a humbling in the hands of the 1-time Premier League champions as Liverpool ran riots that day and won 5-0.

United currently sit 5th in the league table, and are fighting for a top-four spot in order to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are 4 points behind leaders Man City with a game in hand, so they are still in the hunt for the Premier League trophy.

Due to their progression to the next stages of the FA Cup, the original fixture between the two heavyweights has been rescheduled.

The match will now take place on Tuesday, 19th April, at Anfield, with kick-off time set at 8 pm BST. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

