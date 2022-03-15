Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Date And Time Confirmed For North-West Derby between Manchester United And Liverpool

The date and time for the North-West Derby between arch-rivals Manchester United and Liverpool have been confirmed.

United will travel to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp's men at Anfield in their return fixture of the Premier League

When the two sides met in the league last October, United suffered a humbling in the hands of the 1-time Premier League champions as Liverpool ran riots that day and won 5-0.

United currently sit 5th in the league table, and are fighting for a top-four spot in order to qualify for the Champions League next season.

united flag

Liverpool, on the other hand, are 4 points behind leaders Man City with a game in hand, so they are still in the hunt for the Premier League trophy.

Due to their progression to the next stages of the FA Cup, the original fixture between the two heavyweights has been rescheduled.

The match will now take place on Tuesday, 19th April, at Anfield, with kick-off time set at 8 pm BST. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

united flag
News

Date And Time Confirmed For North-West Derby between Manchester United And Liverpool

By Soumyajit Roy7 minutes ago
Erik Ten Hag
Quotes

Manchester United Legend Sends Ten Hag Warning as Rangnick Faces Battle

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
fernandes shaw
Match Day

Manchester United Confirmed Squad to Face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League | Bruno Fernandes Returns

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Haaland
News

Real Madrid Set to Finalize Deal to Sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Joao Felix
News

Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix Set to Start for Atletico Madrid Against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
cavani
Transfers

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani's Future At Old Trafford Revealed

By Soumyajit Roy5 hours ago
mata
Quotes

Manchester United Star Reveals 'Most Difficult Season' of His Life at Old Trafford

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago
imago1010129936h
Transfers

Manchester United Confirm Signing of 'Next Declan Rice' Ahead of Liverpool, Chelsea Interest

By James Ridge6 hours ago