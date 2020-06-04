Stretford Paddock
Date set for United's first game back after three-month break

Alex Turk

It looks like Manchester United will be back on our TV screens in just 15 days time.

United haven't played since Thursday 12 March, when they thumped LASK Linz 5-0 in a Europa League round of 16 first-leg clash.

The Reds' last Premier League game was that memorable 2-0 triumph over Manchester City at Old Trafford, a week before world football was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to The Times though, United will be back in action for the first time on Friday 19 June as they travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur.

A trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was next up on the schedule following victory at LASK, with both sides experiencing contrasting periods of form.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has guided his side to an 11-match unbeaten run, one of matching the personal record he set when he arrived as temporary manager in December 2018.

On the other hand, former United boss Jose Mourinho's Spurs were in a dire rut before the break; winless in six matches, losing five of those including being knocked out of the Champions League by debutants RB Leipzig.

This is where the time off could bite the Reds in the back; previous form may very well go out the window and Spurs should now have Harry Kane back to full fitness.

Solskjaer should have roundabout a full squad to choose from though, which could make for a really exciting clash to restart the Premier League season.

Be sure to keep up to date with all the latest Manchester United headlines with Thursday morning's Paper Talk with Joe Smith:

United reignite interest in signing Havertz

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz, according to a respected source in Germany.

Alex Turk

Sancho No.1 Priority | Manchester United Transfer News | 03/06/20

James Robson of the Evening Standard reports that United are now focussing their efforts on signing Jadon Sancho and making him the priority signing this summer.

Mitul Mistry

Estudiantes confirm Rojo likely to make United return

Estudiantes have confirmed Marcos Rojo is likely to return to Manchester United following the expiry of his loan deal later this month.

Alex Turk

United Will Try to Sign Sterling" - The Independent | Manchester United Transfer News | 02/06/20

One of the weirdest transfer stories of the summer, Manchester United look set to pursue Raheem Sterling if Manchester City's UCL ban is upheld

Mitul Mistry

Inter in talks to keep Alexis until July 2021

Inter Milan are reportedly in talks with Manchester United to extend Alexis Sanchez's loan until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

Rodon and Sancho 'likelier' to join United than Grealish

According to reports, there are two players more likely to join Manchester United than Jack Grealish this summer.

Alex Turk

Frontrunners United would 'do anything' to sign Sancho

Manchester United would reportedly 'do anything' to sign priority target Jadon Sancho this summer.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: Greenwood humiliates Lindelof with brilliant training goal

Manchester United fans have aimed digs at Victor Lindelof after Mason Greenwood outmuscled him whilst scoring a brilliant training goal.

Alex Turk

Ighalo Stays! | Manchester United Transfer News | 01/06/20

Today we look at the incredible last minute Ighalo extension deal as well as Chris Smalling looking likely to leave Old Trafford for longer

Mitul Mistry

United confirm Ighalo loan extension

Manchester United have confirmed a deal has been agreed with Shanghai Shenhua to extend Odion Ighalo's loan at the club.

Alex Turk