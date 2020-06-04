Date set for United's first game back after three-month break

It looks like Manchester United will be back on our TV screens in just 15 days time.

United haven't played since Thursday 12 March, when they thumped LASK Linz 5-0 in a Europa League round of 16 first-leg clash.

The Reds' last Premier League game was that memorable 2-0 triumph over Manchester City at Old Trafford, a week before world football was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to The Times though, United will be back in action for the first time on Friday 19 June as they travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur.

A trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was next up on the schedule following victory at LASK, with both sides experiencing contrasting periods of form.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has guided his side to an 11-match unbeaten run, one of matching the personal record he set when he arrived as temporary manager in December 2018.

On the other hand, former United boss Jose Mourinho's Spurs were in a dire rut before the break; winless in six matches, losing five of those including being knocked out of the Champions League by debutants RB Leipzig.

This is where the time off could bite the Reds in the back; previous form may very well go out the window and Spurs should now have Harry Kane back to full fitness.

Solskjaer should have roundabout a full squad to choose from though, which could make for a really exciting clash to restart the Premier League season.

