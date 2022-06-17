Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

David De Gea is Said to Have Been 'Disheartened' By His Manchester United Coaches

David De Gea has been "Disheartened" in the past by some of his Manchester United coaches, according to a report.

The goalkeeper has endured some tough seasons in recent years, despite winning the players' player of the year award last season.

He has often been criticised for his skills in the more modern aspects of goalkeeping such as his contribution in possession of the ball, cross claiming as well as coming out of his box to intercept passes.

The Athletic have reported that the 31 year old hasn't always been happy with the level of coaching at the club, particularly the goalkeeper focused trainers.

de gea

Allegedly, he believes that despite the high profile of some of the goalkeeper coaches the club have employed, they have not had enough impact in taking his game to the next level.

De Gea has not played for his country since 2020, and boss Luis Enrique has pointed out his lack of skill in non-shot stopping areas.

His Spain coaches are said to have seen a lack of development in these areas, which could be improved with training.

New Red Devils manager Erik Ten Hag focuses heavily on these aspects of the game, but the former Premier League winner is open to learning and adapting to the Dutchman's stlye, according to the article.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

de gea
News

David De Gea is Said to Have Been 'Disheartened' By His Manchester United Coaches

By Rhys Jamesjust now
Rabiot
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Taken Concrete Steps To Sign Adrien Rabiot

By Alex Wallace54 minutes ago
pogba
Transfers

Paul Pogba Said To The Media 'I Want To Show Manchester United They Made A Mistake' Following His Exit From The Old Trafford Side

By Saul Escudero7 hours ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
News

Report: Crystal Palace Now 'Firm Favourites' To Sign Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

By Rhys James13 hours ago
Jones
Transfers

Report: Leeds United Want To Sign Manchester United Defender Phil Jones

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Signing Christopher Nkunku Could End Up Signing For Arsenal Amid Claims The Gunners Willing To Meet High Price Tag

By Saul Escudero14 hours ago
Eriksen
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Make Offer For Christian Eriksen

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Remains Manchester United Priority Target | Barcelona To Make Decision Today

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago