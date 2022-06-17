David De Gea is Said to Have Been 'Disheartened' By His Manchester United Coaches

David De Gea has been "Disheartened" in the past by some of his Manchester United coaches, according to a report.

The goalkeeper has endured some tough seasons in recent years, despite winning the players' player of the year award last season.

He has often been criticised for his skills in the more modern aspects of goalkeeping such as his contribution in possession of the ball, cross claiming as well as coming out of his box to intercept passes.

The Athletic have reported that the 31 year old hasn't always been happy with the level of coaching at the club, particularly the goalkeeper focused trainers.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Allegedly, he believes that despite the high profile of some of the goalkeeper coaches the club have employed, they have not had enough impact in taking his game to the next level.

De Gea has not played for his country since 2020, and boss Luis Enrique has pointed out his lack of skill in non-shot stopping areas.

His Spain coaches are said to have seen a lack of development in these areas, which could be improved with training.

New Red Devils manager Erik Ten Hag focuses heavily on these aspects of the game, but the former Premier League winner is open to learning and adapting to the Dutchman's stlye, according to the article.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon