David De Gea Not Selected In Spain National Team Squad

Manchester United's no.1 goalkeeper, David De Gea, has been omitted from Luis Enrique's Spain squad for matches during the upcoming international break.

This is the first time Spain head coach Luke Enrique has dropped De Gea completely from the Spain squad.

In recent times, United's Spanish goalkeeper has been a deputy to Unai Simon during international duty, but has never been dropped from the squad altogether.

Fellow compatriots — Unai Simon, Brighton's Robert Sancho, and Brentford's David Raya have made the Spanish National Team squad ahead of the former Atletico Madrid man.

De Gea's axe from the Spain squad, although, is no surprise as he hasn't adapted well to some of the modern aspects of goalkeeping.

And the former Barcelona manager has taken the bold call to not include the experienced 31-year-old shot-stopper in his national team squad.

This has undoubtedly raised questions about De Gea's playing future for his country. De Gea made his debut for Spain in 2014 against El Salvador.

