David De Gea Wins Player’s Player of The Year.
Manchester United have announced that David De Gea has been crowned as the 2021/22 Player’s Player of the Year.
The Spaniard has now claimed a record fourth Player’s Player of the Year award. He received the award in 2013/14, 2014/15, 2017/18 and 2021/22.
An article released by Manchester United, states that De Gea has performed consistently and made many sublime saves.
‘The Manchester United squad has crowned David De Gea as the Players’ Player of the Year for 2021/22, following a season in which the Spaniard performed consistently and produced many sublime saves.’
In what has been a tough campaign for the Red Devils, De Gea has been a bright spark between the sticks, having featured in every minute, accumulating several man of the match awards, with Cristiano Ronaldo the only player to have claimed as many.
The 31-year-old also earned United’s Player-of-the-Month award for November, December, and January.
Players’ Player of the Year:
2005/06: Ryan Giggs
2006/07: Cristiano Ronaldo
2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo
2008/09: Nemanja Vidic
2009/10: Wayne Rooney
2010/11: Nani
2011/12: Antonio Valencia
2012/13: Michael Carrick
2013/14: David De Gea
2014/15: David De Gea
2015/16: Chris Smalling
2016/17: Antonio Valencia
2017/18: David De Gea
2018/19: Luke Shaw
2019/20: Anthony Martial
2020/21: Luke Shaw
2021/22: David De Gea