David De Gea Wins Player’s Player of The Year.

Manchester United have announced that David De Gea has been crowned as the 2021/22 Player’s Player of the Year.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The Spaniard has now claimed a record fourth Player’s Player of the Year award. He received the award in 2013/14, 2014/15, 2017/18 and 2021/22.

An article released by Manchester United, states that De Gea has performed consistently and made many sublime saves.

In what has been a tough campaign for the Red Devils, De Gea has been a bright spark between the sticks, having featured in every minute, accumulating several man of the match awards, with Cristiano Ronaldo the only player to have claimed as many.

The 31-year-old also earned United’s Player-of-the-Month award for November, December, and January.

2005/06: Ryan Giggs

2006/07: Cristiano Ronaldo

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo

2008/09: Nemanja Vidic

2009/10: Wayne Rooney

2010/11: Nani

2011/12: Antonio Valencia

2012/13: Michael Carrick

2013/14: David De Gea

2014/15: David De Gea

2015/16: Chris Smalling

2016/17: Antonio Valencia

2017/18: David De Gea

2018/19: Luke Shaw

2019/20: Anthony Martial

2020/21: Luke Shaw

2021/22: David De Gea