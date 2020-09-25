SI.com
David de Gea brimming with confidence in pursuit of silverware at Man United

Alex Turk

David de Gea has revealed he's currently feeling the best he's felt in his whole career amidst his 10th season at Manchester United.

The 2020/21 campaign could be one of De Gea's most challenging yet, with Dean Henderson posing as a serious threat to his No. 1 shirt.

The 29-year-old seems to be in a very positive mood though and has explained how training with Henderson is going "very well."

In an exclusive interview with the official club website, De Gea expressed his determination to challenge for trophies once again:

"Right now I feel probably the best I’ve felt in my career. I feel very, very well and very confident and very positive and that’s very important for me. Now it’s time to be back to winning ways and winning trophies, that’s the most important thing for us at the moment. Like I say, I feel very, very good. We are training, like I say, very, very well – the whole department of keepers. We need to be at this level every day and to show the players that the keepers are feeling 100%. Now like I said we have to go for trophies.”

De Gea will be hoping to earn his first clean sheet of the season at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Despite Henderson's solid debut at Luton Town in midweek, his status firmly remains as cup goalkeeper for now.

Perhaps the added pressure that comes with competition for places could bring out a much-improved De Gea this term.

