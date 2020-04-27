Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

De Gea hopes to stay at United amid Henderson pressure

Alex Turk

David de Gea has reiterated his intentions to honour his long-term contract at Manchester United, amid calls for Dean Henderson to replace him as the club's no. 1.

The Spanish stopper committed to a four-year deal until 2023, with the option of a further year, in September, but he's only looked a shadow of his best self this season.

Meanwhile, Henderson has been making more headlines whilst on loan at Sheffield United and has been one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers this term in his debut year in the English top flight.

The 23-year-old has kept 10 league clean sheets this season, joint-second alongside Alisson and Kasper Schmeichel and just one clean sheet off Nick Pope in first (11).

De Gea, quoted in the Metro, has revealed he hopes to be at United for the long haul, despite the increased pressure being applied by Henderson:

"I’m getting older, but just to be a part of this club is amazing. So imagine, 10 years, it’s like a dream. It’s great to play games with this club, so I hope I can be here for more years, many years."

From my perspective, it really wouldn't be a surprise to just see United keep faith in De Gea and cash in on Henderson at the end of the season.

It'd be imperative to get the right price for him though; a young Englishman capable of starting in the Premier League won't come cheap for suitors.

You'd hope United are wiser than that though. Henderson provides a great chance to be able to field not just a homegrown academy graduate in between the sticks, but potentially one of Europe's top stoppers.

Not to mention the amount of money the Reds will likely be saving on De Gea's replacement.

If it was my choice, I'd probably send Henderson back to Bramall Lane on loan next season, especially if the Blades enter European competition, and back De Gea to turn his form around.

By 2022, it could be a good time to cash in on the 29-year-old and blood an even further developed Henderson.

Last week, Stretford Paddock's Stephen Howson talked transfers including all the latest speculation, so make sure you give that a watch here:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lingard addresses his setbacks at United

Jesse Lingard has opened up about the setbacks he's suffered setbacks in his Manchester United career so far.

Alex Turk

Maddison confirms he wants to stay at Leicester

James Maddison has confirmed he wants to be at Leicester City next season amid links to Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Woodward admits COVID-19 could affect United's summer business

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward has admitted the summer transfer window may not be "business as usual."

Alex Turk

United closely monitoring Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United are reportedly closely following the progression of Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga.

Alex Turk

United 'set £70m asking price' for Pogba

Manchester United have reportedly set a £70million asking price for Paul Pogba ahead of the summer transfer window.

Alex Turk

Jordi Cruyff: Where Are They Now?

How the former Manchester United and Barcelona midfielder has reinvented himself as one of most sought-after leaders in the game

Liam Bewsher

Valencia urges United towards Watford left back

A look into recent reports of former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia urging his former club to purchase Watford left-back Pervis Estupiñan.

Ciaran Taylor

Stretford Paddock News Round-Up

Alex Baguley brings you this mornings Manchester United news as we talk about Paul Pogba, Diogo Dalot.

Mitul Mistry

Fred names Garner as most impressive United youngster

Fred has revealed midfield partner James Garner is the Manchester United youngster that is impressing him the most.

Alex Turk

Who should be United's left-back next season?

Alex Turk weighs in on the current left-back debate at Manchester United - should Luke Shaw or Brandon Williams be first-choice?

Alex Turk