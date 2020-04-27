De Gea hopes to stay at United amid Henderson pressure

David de Gea has reiterated his intentions to honour his long-term contract at Manchester United, amid calls for Dean Henderson to replace him as the club's no. 1.

The Spanish stopper committed to a four-year deal until 2023, with the option of a further year, in September, but he's only looked a shadow of his best self this season.

Meanwhile, Henderson has been making more headlines whilst on loan at Sheffield United and has been one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers this term in his debut year in the English top flight.

The 23-year-old has kept 10 league clean sheets this season, joint-second alongside Alisson and Kasper Schmeichel and just one clean sheet off Nick Pope in first (11).

De Gea, quoted in the Metro, has revealed he hopes to be at United for the long haul, despite the increased pressure being applied by Henderson:

"I’m getting older, but just to be a part of this club is amazing. So imagine, 10 years, it’s like a dream. It’s great to play games with this club, so I hope I can be here for more years, many years."

From my perspective, it really wouldn't be a surprise to just see United keep faith in De Gea and cash in on Henderson at the end of the season.

It'd be imperative to get the right price for him though; a young Englishman capable of starting in the Premier League won't come cheap for suitors.

You'd hope United are wiser than that though. Henderson provides a great chance to be able to field not just a homegrown academy graduate in between the sticks, but potentially one of Europe's top stoppers.

Not to mention the amount of money the Reds will likely be saving on De Gea's replacement.

If it was my choice, I'd probably send Henderson back to Bramall Lane on loan next season, especially if the Blades enter European competition, and back De Gea to turn his form around.

By 2022, it could be a good time to cash in on the 29-year-old and blood an even further developed Henderson.

