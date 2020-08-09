Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

David de Gea talks us through his five best games as a United player

Alex Turk

David de Gea has revealed his favourite five games as a Manchester United player, including a big one in which he played with a fractured finger!

It's been a season to forget in terms of mistakes leading to goals by De Gea, however, impressive records have been broken across the course of the campaign.

His appearance in United's 3-0 win at Aston Villa in July took him above Peter Schmeichel as the clubs leading overseas appearance-maker.

Then, the 1-1 draw against Southampton marked his 400th appearance for the Reds before overtaking Schmeichel again in the 2-0 win at Leicester, this time to become the United goalkeeper with the most Premier League clean sheets (113).

It's been a memorable decade with De Gea in between the sticks, so let's take a look at his most memorable appearances...

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester United (13 January 2019)

"Tottenham had a lot of chances in the second half but we managed to hold out, and so we went away from Wembley with an important victory, which was really good.”

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United (2 December 2017)

“They had a lot of chances. In the first half, [Romelu] Lukaku was coming back facing his own goal and he almost scored in it! But I had time to get a hand to it and was able to prevent the goal. I had a decent game and made a lot of saves."

Manchester United 3-0 Liverpool (14 December 2014)

“I had a very good all-round performance that game. I also recall that the day before the game I fractured my finger. I played with a broken finger. In the final training session before the game a ball hit me on the finger and I fractured it. I was almost on the point of not being able to play the game and, honestly, I was in a lot of pain, but I was able to play with painkillers and stuff, and when you get out onto the pitch, you soon forget about any discomfort – it was certainly well worth it!”

Manchester United 2-1 Everton (5 October 2014)

“It was a good game for me, personally, but most of all because the team won. I stopped a penalty from [Leighton] Baines, who’d never missed one up to that point. I was lucky enough to save it and at Old Trafford too, in front of all the fans. So that’s a great memory. Right at the end, a defender blocked a shot they had and then I managed to tip the ball over with my other hand. I remember the Stretford End celebrated it like a goal and all the stadium began to chant my name. It was amazing."

Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester United (13 February 2013)

“I think that we deserved to come away with much more out of that overall tie, and I’d felt that we were on the verge of good things in that Champions League campaign. It’s always good taking on Madrid and we grabbed a well-earned draw over there. I think the team and all the lads put in a good performance and the game provides some nice memories.”

Be sure to prepare for United's clash against Copenhagen the right way, by watching The Preview on Stretford Paddock...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Europa League Preview: FC Copenhagen

Manchester United face FC Copenhagen on Monday night in the Europa League quarter-finals in Cologne.

Alex Turk

United actively trying to find buyer for Phil Jones this summer

Manchester United are reportedly active in trying to find a buyer for Phil Jones this summer, amid another injury setback.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'dreams' of lifting Europa League as United manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he 'dreams' of lifting the Europa League trophy as Manchester United manager.

Alex Turk

FC Copenhagen: 10 things you must know about United's Europa League quarter-final opponents

FC Copenhagen: 10 things you must know about Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final opponents

james-young

United in constant talks 'every day' to strike deal for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are reportedly in constant talks 'every day' to strike a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

United coaches share 'concerns' about two injury-prone players

Manchester United coaches reportedly share 'concerns' over two first-team players struggling with regular injuries.

Alex Turk

Is United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho now in serious doubt?

Is Manchester United's high-profile pursuit of Jadon Sancho starting to be shadowed with serious doubt?

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes strike nominated for Premier League Goal of the Season award

Bruno Fernandes' strike against Brighton & Hove Albion has been nominated for the Premier League's 2019/20 Goal of the Season award.

Alex Turk

United quartet nominated for Premier League Young Player of the Year award

Three Manchester United stars have been nominated for the Premier League's 2019/20 Young Player of the Year award.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses calls to give Harry Maguire a rest

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has addressed calls to give Manchester United captain Harry Maguire a rest in the Europa League.

Alex Turk