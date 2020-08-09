David de Gea talks us through his five best games as a United player

David de Gea has revealed his favourite five games as a Manchester United player, including a big one in which he played with a fractured finger!

It's been a season to forget in terms of mistakes leading to goals by De Gea, however, impressive records have been broken across the course of the campaign.

His appearance in United's 3-0 win at Aston Villa in July took him above Peter Schmeichel as the clubs leading overseas appearance-maker.

Then, the 1-1 draw against Southampton marked his 400th appearance for the Reds before overtaking Schmeichel again in the 2-0 win at Leicester, this time to become the United goalkeeper with the most Premier League clean sheets (113).

It's been a memorable decade with De Gea in between the sticks, so let's take a look at his most memorable appearances...

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester United (13 January 2019)

"Tottenham had a lot of chances in the second half but we managed to hold out, and so we went away from Wembley with an important victory, which was really good.”

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United (2 December 2017)

“They had a lot of chances. In the first half, [Romelu] Lukaku was coming back facing his own goal and he almost scored in it! But I had time to get a hand to it and was able to prevent the goal. I had a decent game and made a lot of saves."

Manchester United 3-0 Liverpool (14 December 2014)

“I had a very good all-round performance that game. I also recall that the day before the game I fractured my finger. I played with a broken finger. In the final training session before the game a ball hit me on the finger and I fractured it. I was almost on the point of not being able to play the game and, honestly, I was in a lot of pain, but I was able to play with painkillers and stuff, and when you get out onto the pitch, you soon forget about any discomfort – it was certainly well worth it!”

Manchester United 2-1 Everton (5 October 2014)

“It was a good game for me, personally, but most of all because the team won. I stopped a penalty from [Leighton] Baines, who’d never missed one up to that point. I was lucky enough to save it and at Old Trafford too, in front of all the fans. So that’s a great memory. Right at the end, a defender blocked a shot they had and then I managed to tip the ball over with my other hand. I remember the Stretford End celebrated it like a goal and all the stadium began to chant my name. It was amazing."

Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester United (13 February 2013)

“I think that we deserved to come away with much more out of that overall tie, and I’d felt that we were on the verge of good things in that Champions League campaign. It’s always good taking on Madrid and we grabbed a well-earned draw over there. I think the team and all the lads put in a good performance and the game provides some nice memories.”

