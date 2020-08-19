SI.com
Will Dean Henderson be at Manchester United next season?

Alex Turk

Dean Henderson has released a statement suggesting he isn't going to return Sheffield United after two successful years on loan.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper earnt promotion from the Championship last season, before helping the Yorkshire club to a top-half finish in the Premier League this term.

His form has prompted many Manchester United fans to call for him to replace David de Gea as the club's no. 1 'keeper and it looks like he's up for the challenge.

In his public message on his social media, Henderson has seemingly confirmed he won't be at Bramall Lane for a third campaign:

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at @sheffieldunited for the last two years. Winning promotion to the Premier League with my brothers and having the season we had this season is something I will never forget. I would like to thank the manager, my teammates, the backroom staff and of course, the fans, who have been unbelievable towards to me. I will look back at the last two years as an important chapter in my career and more than anything, I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to learn and develop with such a class group of lads. I can’t wait for the next chapter! Once again, thank you for everything! Once a blade, always a blade!"

Henderson's return to Old Trafford is likely to spell the end of Sergio Romero's five-year stint in Manchester, with a few clubs interested in his services.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was to have De Gea and Henderson battling for a starting spot next season, it could spark an upturn in form for the currently-shaky Spaniard.

Another season of starting week-in-week-out would not just be valuable for Henderson, but it's what a goalkeeper of his quality deserves.

Alas, I believe the step up in pressure he'll experience could mean spending a year being the cup 'keeper at United would help with the big transition.

It's unlikely Solskjaer will lose faith in De Gea immediately, so it'd be understandable if Henderson sees his future elsewhere.

I think he has what it takes to be both United and England's main man in between the sticks though, but hopefully, he'll be given the opportunity to show that.

The Reds are currently in advanced contract talks with Henderson and Solskjaer has previously said that he is the club's future no. 1.

With that being said, he should have a big future in store.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

Didn't United play somewhere along the lines of 61 matches last campaign? There should be plenty of time to work Henderson in next season.

