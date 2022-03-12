Dean Henderson to Replace David De Gea for Manchester United against Tottenham

According to a report, Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson will play in today's match against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Manchester Evening News have said that due to illness, David De Gea will make way for the 2nd choice keeper for this match.

If true, this will be the Englishman's fourth start of the season.

Henderson has had to make do with starts against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, West Ham in the League Cup and Young Boys in the final game of the Champions League group stage.

He hasn't played in the Premier League since the last game of the campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2021, however.

IMAGO / PA Images

Henderson celebrates his 25th birthday today, and will be looking to make an impression after his chances have been few and far between since the start of the new season.

The Premier League match kicks off later at 5:30pm UK time at Old Trafford.

