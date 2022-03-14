Diego Forlan, Patrice Evra and John O'Shea among former Manchester United Players Confirmed For Legends Game Against Liverpool

Manchester United have revealed the name of five former players who will take part in the United legends match against Liverpool legends.

The United-Liverpool legends match, which is being called the "Legends of the North" game, will be held at Old Trafford on the 21st of May.

The match will see a host of legends from both of the historic clubs in the North-West face off with the "Legends of the North" title at stake.

The United team, which will be managed by Captain Marvel Bryan Robson, will include Diego Forlan, Patrice Evra, John O’Shea, Mikael Silvestre and Karel Poborsky among others, as confirmed by the all-time record Premier League champions.

IMAGO / Allstar

On the prospect of being able to don the red colours of United again in the legends match, the 2010 World Cup Golden Ball winner and former Red Diego Forlan said,

"I have said for a long time that I need to return to Old Trafford, but I didn't think it would be as a player! It will be an honour to step back out onto the pitch and see all the fans again who have continued to chant my name for all these years."

Forlan continued,

"It will be a great opportunity for me and for everyone involved, especially to play against our old rivals Liverpool, but also to raise money for the children of Greater Manchester."

The likes of Forlan, Evra and O'Shea are no strangers to this epic rivalry.

Diego Forlan's winner at Anfield still feels like yesterday. "He came from Uruguay, he made the Scousers cry!" still reverberates in our minds.

And who can forget O'Shea's last-minute strike in front of the Kop to win United the North-West derby in a pulsating encounter in Liverpool's backyard!

Fans of both clubs would certainly be eager to watch their former heroes return in action for one more time at Old Trafford.

