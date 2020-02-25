Di Maria hatred for United revealed

Angel Di Maria's hatred for Man United is so strong that he refuses to watch them on television, according to PSG goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

In an interview with Foot Truck, the Polish goalkeeper revealed that Di Maria's disdain for United is monumental following the Argentinian's ill fated spell at Old Trafford.

"Di Maria hates Manchester United," Bulka told the Polish outlet.

"He has no good memory of the time he spent there. In fact, when something related to Manchester United appears on television, it changes soon."

Di Maria joined United in a record deal worth nearly £60 million back in 2014, but left after only one season before leaving for Paris at the end of the season.

Despite only lasting one season at Old Trafford, Di Maria did register three goals and ten assists for United during the Premier League campaign, more than any other United player during that season.

Di Maria's difficult relationship with United was on display in the Champions League round of 16 clash against United last season, as Di Maria was visibly seen swearing at the United crowd following his assist to Presnal Kimpembe for the nights opening goal.

Di Maria celebrating Presnel Kimpembe's goal at Old Trafford last season.

In an interview earlier this season with Ligue 1, Di Maria went as far to say he didn't even want the coveted no.7 at United on arriving.

The former Benfica man is quoted as saying: "I don’t really know. When I arrived, I saw that the number 11 was available.

It’s a shirt number I wore a lot when I was younger, and I was keen to get once again.

At Real Madrid, number 11 was already taken, so I took 22. At Manchester United they gave me number 7, I didn’t get a choice."

United managed to recoup most of their money on the sale of Di Maria to PSG in 2015, after the Argentinian stated he couldn't settle in the north of England, with his house even allegedly being burglarized during his stint at the club.

"PSG is very important to me. They welcomed me with open arms in a period when I was finding it difficult in Manchester."