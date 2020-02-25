Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
News

Di Maria hatred for United revealed

Ciaran Taylor

Angel Di Maria's hatred for Man United is so strong that he refuses to watch them on television, according to PSG goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

In an interview with Foot Truck, the Polish goalkeeper revealed that Di Maria's disdain for United is monumental following the Argentinian's ill fated spell at Old Trafford.

"Di Maria hates Manchester United," Bulka told the Polish outlet.

"He has no good memory of the time he spent there. In fact, when something related to Manchester United appears on television, it changes soon."

Di Maria joined United in a record deal worth nearly £60 million back in 2014, but left after only one season before leaving for Paris at the end of the season.

Di Maria United
Di Maria joined United for a record £59.7 million move in 2014.

Despite only lasting one season at Old Trafford, Di Maria did register three goals and ten assists for United during the Premier League campaign, more than any other United player during that season.

Di Maria's difficult relationship with United was on display in the Champions League round of 16 clash against United last season, as Di Maria was visibly seen swearing at the United crowd following his assist to Presnal Kimpembe for the nights opening goal.

Di Maria PSG
Di Maria celebrating Presnel Kimpembe's goal at Old Trafford last season.

In an interview earlier this season with Ligue 1, Di Maria went as far to say he didn't even want the coveted no.7 at United on arriving.

The former Benfica man is quoted as saying: "I don’t really know. When I arrived, I saw that the number 11 was available.

It’s a shirt number I wore a lot when I was younger, and I was keen to get once again.

At Real Madrid, number 11 was already taken, so I took 22. At Manchester United they gave me number 7, I didn’t get a choice."

United managed to recoup most of their money on the sale of Di Maria to PSG in 2015, after the Argentinian stated he couldn't settle in the north of England, with his house even allegedly being burglarized during his stint at the club.

"PSG is very important to me. They welcomed me with open arms in a period when I was finding it difficult in Manchester."  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Solskjaer vs Lampard: Why the media’s perception is wrong

A delve into one of the most discussed in the Premier League today, the comparison of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard.

Ryan Dundavan

Bruno Fernandes is the creative outlet Manchester United have been looking for...

A deep delve into the Bruno Fernandes man of the match performance against Watford on Sunday.

Casey Evans

Will Moussa Dembele be United's €100 Million Man?

An insight into whether Moussa Dembele is the fire power needed to propel United back to title contenders.

Patrick Ryan

Manchester United v Watford Review: Bruno steals the show

A review of Manchester United's comprehensive 3-0 win over Watford in the Premier League.

Ciaran Taylor

Manchester United v Watford Team News

Team news ahead of Manchester United's crucial Premier League clash against Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ciaran Taylor

Alex Büttner: Where Are They Now?

Ever wonder what ever happened to the apparent heir to Evra's throne? Casey Evans takes a deep delve into the career of Alexander Büttner.

Casey Evans

Manchester United v Watford Preview: A must win

An in depth preview of Manchester United's clash against Watford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Patrick Ryan

Player Profile: Nemanja Matic v Club Brugge

A breakdown of Nemanja Matic's performance against Club Brugge in the Europa League.

Ciaran Taylor

Lack of squad depth cost United in Belgium

An in depth look at Manchester United's Europa League game, and where it leaves the Reds for this upcoming congestion of fixtures.

Ronaldo Brown

Haaland release clause revealed

A look into recent comments made by former Norwegian international Jan Arge Fjortoft about the shocking clause in Erling Haaland's Dortmund contract

Ciaran Taylor