Diogo Dalot Reveals which Manchester United Forward Was His Toughest Oppenent In Training

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has revealed player who left the club in January was in fact his toughest opponent in training.

The Portuguese international has enjoyed a revival this season under new manager Ralf Rangnick. Becoming first choice at right-back.

The 22 year-old was asked who the most difficult opponent in training is, and it was actually one that hadn't played much this season, until he left on loan in January.

He said in a Q&A on Manchester United's website, that it is Anthony Martial who he found it hardest playing against when practicing.

imago1009243270h

"I’m going to say, in training, Anthony Martial."

‘And playing, I’m going to say probably Lionel Messi when we played him at Barca."

The French forward has enjoyed a good start to his time at Spanish club Sevilla recently making an assist against Elche in La Liga, and scoring in the Europa League versus Dinamo Zagreb, (You can watch that here) in his last game.

It remains to be seen if Martial will return to Manchester United to face the full back in training again, after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

News

By Rhys James
55 seconds ago
