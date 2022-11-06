Diogo Dalot To Miss Fullham v Manchester United Following Suspension

Manchester United right back Diogo Dalot is set to miss United's next Premier League game v Fullham. The 23 year old picked up his 5th yellow card of the season v Aston Villa today.

United played Villa today where they lost 3-1 away from home after an abysmal performance. To make matters worse, Dalot earned a booking which means he cannot play the next league game.

The Portuguese international has been the red's starting right back all season and has played nearly every game in all competitions. Dalot could play next week in the EFL Cup where they will play Villa yet again.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

With Dalot's suspension, It is more than likely that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will probably take up the right back role v Fullham next week. Wan-Bissaka hasn't started a game for United since April.

The 23 year old will finally get his well deserved rest when United make the trip to West London next Sunday. Dalot has been one of the red's standout players this season.

United will miss Dalot at right back when they make the trip to Fullham as he has been producing outstanding performances defensively and going forward. The 23 year old has made the starting role his own.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon