Dion McGhee reveals brilliant youth photo with some familiar faces

Manchester United U23 player Dion McGhee recently posted this picture on twitter showing the Manchester United U10 squad from the 2010/11 season.

When looking at the picture, you might recognise a few familiar faces... that's because six of the kids in that picture have gone on to play for the first team.

Angel Gomes - 10 appearances

Gomes made his debut for United at 16 years of age in the last game of the 2016/17 season, coming on for Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford.

He wouldn't make his second appearance until eight months later, also coming on as a substitute away at Yeovil in the FA Cup, where he almost made an instant impact.

Gomes picked up the ball on the left-wing, cut into the box and shot but unfortunately, his shot went into the side netting.

I hope to see Angel feature more in the first team, showing us what he's capable of.

James Garner - 7 appearances

Garner made his debut for the first team on at Selhurst Park in early 2019, coming on as a substitute for Fred in the 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Since his debut, he has featured another six times in all competitions, three as a starter and three off the bench.

I can see him being a main part of United's starting XI in the future.

Mason Greenwood - 39 appearances

Greenwood will probably be the most recognisable name to the list, due to the fact that he's made 17 starts and has come off the bench 22 times, scoring 12 goals.

He made his debut in the dramatic game at the Parc des Princes last term, where he came on late on before Marcus Rashford blasted in the injury-time penalty to put United into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

He scored his first goal for the first team at home to Astana in the 1-0 victory in the Europa League earlier this season.

Mason really has the world at his feet and could become one of the greatest strikers for United and England, scoring goals with both feet.

Brandon Williams - 26 appearances

Williams is another name that should be familiar to most, not just for his appearances, but for the way he plays at such and young age.

He's tough, fiery, mentally strong and looks to have made the left-back spot his own.

He made his debut at Old Trafford against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup and has impressed ever since.

He also managed to score a goal in the 3-3 draw against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Premier League.

Dylan Levitt - 1 appearance

Levitt made his debut for the first team in Kazakhstan, away to Astana in the Europa League.

He really impressed from midfield in that game and looked to be set for the first team but unfortunately, injury blighted him and he hasn't played for the first team since.

Ryan Giggs has also shown faith in him, having put him in the Wales first-team squad on three occasions.

D'Mani Mellor - 1 appearance

Mellor also made his first-team debut out in Kazakhstan, coming off the bench in the 65th minute for Tahith Chong.

He's a regular starter for the U23 team and could get another chance soon

Also in the picture is Dwight McNeil; he has gone on to play 51 times for Burnley and scored on five occasions

This picture has shown us that although Manchester United is a huge club, it's still built on bringing players through from the academy and who knows what talent the current U10 team.