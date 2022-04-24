Skip to main content
Report: Elite Footballing Director to Join Manchester United After Discussions With Ralf Rangnick

According to a report, Manchester United have agreed a deal to bring an elite footballing director to the club, who has already had discussions with Ralf Rangnick.

Paul Mitchell specialises in recruitment, and has built a fantastic reputation across Europe for the work he has done at various clubs.

The 40 year-old, most recently sporting director at AS Monaco, has also worked in similar roles at clubs such as RB New York, RB Leipzig, Spurs and Southampton.

Hayden Croft, who allegedly has sources close to the club, posted this on Twitter:

The account claims Mitchell has requested to hire new scouts to the clubs arsenal.

The Red Devils have upgraded their structure in recent times, but there is still a lot to be desired in the opinions of most, with the lack of success in recent times.

Current Director of Football John Murtough already plays a role at the club, but Mitchell is said to be becoming the new Head of Recruitment.

Authors Verdict

Although the reliability of the source can easily be questioned, this is fantastic news if true.

It should definitely be taken with a grain of salt, though.

