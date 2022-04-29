Skip to main content
Done Deal: Austrian FA Reach a Total Agreement With Ralf Rangnick to Manage Austria National Football Team

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has accepted the contract offered by the Austrian Football Federation to coach the country's national team as part of their ambitious campaign to make strides in the 2026 World Cup.

The German football administrator will carry out a dual role: manager of the Austrian national team and consultant of Manchester United, as things stand. There is a mutual agreement between the club's hierarchy and the former Schalke manager that the Austrian job won't affect his advisory role inside Old Trafford's footballing structure.

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, the Austrian Football Association has scheduled a press conference on Friday morning at 11.45 BST to officially announce the appointment.

As per the same report, the ex-Leipzig Sporting Director is still in the United Kingdom and won't attend the press conference in person. 

Ralf Rangnick

A meeting will take place to finalize the process of the appointment. According to Simon Stone of the BBC, the meeting of the Austrian Football Association has started. The session will last for around 60 minutes. As per initial indications, the main objective of this crucial meeting is to rubber-stamp the appointment of the manager today.

According to Austrian media publishers Kurier, OFB President Gerhard Milletich and Sporting Director Peter Schottel will chair the executive meeting that starts at 11 BST at the Marriott Hotel in the capital city of Vienna. The decision will be officially announced one hour from the start of the meeting.

Ralf Rangnick has promised in his recent press interviews that he will help Erik ten Hag and John Murtough to bring changes into the club's recruitment approach and make the team successful. Time will tell how that works out in the long run.

