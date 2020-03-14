Dong Fangzhuo: Where Are They Now?

On the 14 January 2004, Manchester United signed unknown Chinese footballer Dong Fangzhuo for a reported fee of £500,000. It was a move that made Dong the first ever East Asian player to sign for Manchester United and made the then 18-year-old prospect one of the most celebrated football players in China overnight.

Yet Dong’s time at United was fraught with suspicion almost immediately, United were accused of signing the Chinese forward entirely for cynical commercial reasons, signing Dong exclusively with the intention to increase their huge appeal in Dong’s homeland.

No doubt had Manchester United consider the commercial benefits of Dong’s signature, but the implication this is all United saw him in ignores the excitement that existed around Dong as talented young player. The BBC reported at the time that Dong had emerged as the best player of a group that China had sent to the UK to trial for Premier League clubs and that it was there he had peaked not only Manchester United’s interest, but supposedly that of Inter Milan’s and Real Madrid’s as well.

The young Chinese player was had impressed at an under-17 tournament and had been playing for Dalian Shide who no longer exist, but at the time were China’s biggest football team. He made only a handful of appearances before signing for United.

There was clearly talent in the young striker and this, combined with his commercial potential, motivated United to pursue him. Yet it would not be for several years after signing that he would pull on the red shirt in a competitive game.

Not only was Dong written off by many in England as no more than a commercial move, but he did not qualify for a work-permit for the UK when he signed for United. He therefore could not not play professional football in England and United immediately loaned him to Belgian side Royal Antwerp for one and a half seasons. There he demonstrated his ability to play, scoring 34 in 71 games including a few fantastic individual goals.

The first time he was able to play for Manchester United was in the pre-season of the 2005-06 season. He made his ‘debut’ and scored his first of 2 goals in a red shirt in a 2-0 win over the Hong Kong national team. His second goal came in the 2006-07 pe-season, scoring the only goal of the game against the Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa in a 1-0 win.

His time in Belguim and on pre-season tours may well have been prolific, but his time in the United first team failed to inspire. He was finally able to become a professional footballer for Manchester United in January of 2007. Frequently in and around the reserves, he eventually made his debut against Chelsea in May, partnering none other than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer up front.

There was huge excitement to see what United’s Chinese star, the first from his nation to ever play for United, would do. Three long years of work had got him to this moment. He had to prove himself in Belguim and then agonisingly wait for his work permit, but he had made it. Against all the odds, Dong Fangzhuo was a Manchester United player; this was his stage, and he would prove himself as worthy of wearing the famous red shirt.

United drew 0-0.

Ultimately for Dong, United was not meant to be. Two further appearances followed; an embarrassing 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford to Coventry in the Carling Cup and a 1-1 draw against Roma in the Champions League. He was in and out of the reserves before being injured, out for the rest of the season. His contract was terminated in the summer of 2008.

Dong initially returned to China to play for Dalian Shide where expectations were high. He failed to score in 26 appearances and was strongly criticised by the press, ultimately not being called up for the Chinese national team that year.

He then returned to Europe and hopped between countries and teams. First Legia Warsaw in 2010, appearing twice and not scoring before having his contract terminated in August. Then it was onto Portugal and Portimense who, supposedly, signed him on the recommendation of none other then Cristiano Ronaldo. Dong grew fed up with his lack of opportunities in Portugal (only making three appearances) and terminated his contract in 2011. Next up was Armenian side Mika where he scored four goals in 21 appearances before a return to China, playing for a few Chinese clubs before, in 2014, Hebei Zhonji terminated his contract. Dong, never officially retiring, has not played professional football since.

The last that has been heard of him comes from a Sport 24 report. Dong now coaches kids in China for his own team- "The Dong Fangzhuo Football club". He doesn't resent his time at United and stays up late to catch United matches on TV.

Dong’s career is often the subject of jokes. He is painted as a player completely out of his depth and only signed on a whim to make United money. Yet such a characterisation ignores his promising start as a youth player, his prolificity in Belgium and his goals in United’s pre-season. This was a player who loved football and certainly had an undeniable degree of talent but following injury and termination at United, he simply lost that ability and travelled the world in an effort to rediscover it.

Dong Fangzhou’s career shows how so much about Football comes down to luck. He may be the very definition of a “what if” player; What if he had scored a winning goal in one of his few appearances? What if he hadn’t got injured? What if injuries to other players had given him more game time?

There may well be an alternative universe where Dong Fangzhuo lifts the Champions League trophy.