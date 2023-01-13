Donny Van De Beek Ruled Out For The Rest Of Manchester United’s Season

Erik Ten Hag spoke to the media on Friday afternoon ahead of Manchester United’s huge derby clash against Manchester City on Saturday. The manager revealed the extent of Donny Van De Beek’s injury.

The midfielder was subject to a horror tackle against Bournemouth at Old Trafford just over a week ago. The Dutchman went off and has now been ruled out for a lengthy spell.

The United boss has confirmed that Van De Beek will spend the rest of the season on the sidelines. It comes as a huge blow to the player signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Van De Beek had not been perhaps performing to a high standard but was a useful member of the squad. The injury comes as a huge blow to a squad that could be a major injury away from a drop in form.

With the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen performing so highly in midfield, Van De Beek was valuable to have. The Dutch man will be set to return in pre season.

Ten Hag confirmed the news in his press conference today. The manager said;

“It's his knee. In the long-term it is looking really good and he will be back for the start of pre-season. The rest of the season he is out."

