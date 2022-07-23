Donny Van De Beek Will Stay At Manchester United This Summer

Dutch midfielder Donny Van De Beek is set to stay at Manchester United this summer despite rumours linking him to a possible exit, a new report from Fabzirio Romano has confirmed.

Van De Beek was loaned out to Premier League side Everton last season following a disappointing start to life in England’s top flight.

Erik Ten Hag is said to be happy with the players approach to life under his management and is known to be familiar with the player following the time they shared at Ajax a number of years ago.

The midfielder has featured during the pre season tour and could be a regular under Ten Hag next season but will have to compete with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Scott McTominay in the squad.

United are also looking to add Frenkie De Jong to their squad this summer however a deal is currently proving to be difficult to complete.

De Jong and Van De Beek also played under each other at Ajax and would be able to feature together, complimenting each other’s styles.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Van De Beek is set to stay at United this summer.

“Erik ten Hag is really happy with Donny van de Beek's approach. He is staying at Manchester United this summer.” Romano said.

