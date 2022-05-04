Report: Paulo Dybala Development Can Hand Transfer Initiative to Manchester United
Paulo Dybala's potential move to Inter can help Manchester United in their potential chase of Nerazzurri striker Lautaro Martinez this summer, claims a report.
While Dybala's agent has recently denied that the player has reached an agreement with any club, it was reported that he has agreed personal terms with Inter already.
It now seems as if La Joya's potential Inter move can help United in a potential move for Martinez.
Corriere della Sera claim that Inter would need to raise cash following the arrival of Dybala and one of the likeliest players to leave this summer is Martinez himself.
It is stated that the Argentine has admirers across Europe and he could get a chance to move on in the summer.
United, Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be interested in the Argentine, with the Nerazzurri expected to demand about 70 million for the striker.
While Atletico Madrid are said to be leading the race for the player, other clubs remain in the hunt and Dybala's signing would increase chances of Martinez leaving.
