Edinson Cavani Will Be Out of Action for Manchester United for a Number of Weeks Confirms Ralf Rangnick
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that striker Edinson Cavani will be out for a number of weeks with an injury.
Cavani has missed a number of games this season with various injuries and Rangnick has confirmed that the striker will be sidelined again.
The striker picked up the injury when on international duty for Uruguay over the past week.
Cavani is set to leave United this summer but is still seen with a part to play in the clubs pursuit of a top four finish in the Premier League this season.
Cavani has been linked with moves to clubs in Brazil, Spain and more ahead of the summer window.
The striker has played a part for United but will likely see his United career finish whilst battling injuries and not being able to play the part he may have wanted.
Cavani joined United for free and will be set to leave in the same manner with the ‘Red Devils’ looking to turn their attention to younger strikers this summer.
