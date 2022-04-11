Edinson Cavani will leave Manchester United this summer with the club not set to renew the strikers contract according to reports.

Cavani is set to leave Old Trafford this summer as the Red Devils look to overhaul their squad ahead of the appointment of Erik Ten Hag.

The striker has had a long injury list this season and has missed a large number of games for United during this season.

It’s being reported that Cavani is one of a number of players that will depart the club this summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Florian Plettenburg, ‘Edinson Cavani will leave Manchester United in the summer. The club are not planning a contract extension.’

Cavani was brought in for free and has had a key impact for United at times but has failed to find any form this season.

The Uruguayan will depart Old Trafford with interest arising from Brazil and Spain to take the striker on a free deal.

Cavani is set to replaced by a younger option in his position.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |