Edwin Van Der Sar Helped Manchester United Sign Antony From Ajax

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Edwin Van Der Sar now works on the board of directors at Ajax.

Van Der Sar is regarded as a legend at Manchester United on the pitch.

The former Dutch keeper famously saved the winning penalty in the 2008 UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea.

Now Van Der Sar works as the general manager at Ajax and has a lot of influence on transfers at the Dutch club.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Edwin Van Der Sar has already helped Manchester United secure the signing of Lisandro Martinez this summer.

Van Der Sar played a key role in the negotiations for that transfer between Ajax and United earlier in the window.

Fabrizio Romano’s reports from Sunday evening now also suggest that Van Der Sar has once again played a key role in negotiations.

Ajax were reluctant to negotiate for Antony with Manchester United just days ago.

However Romano has reported that Van Der Sar has really helped from Ajax’s side to help United secure the signing of Antony.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to the report from Romano;

“Edwin van der Sar really helped on the Ajax side and was always calm and relaxed to find the best solution.

“John Murtough did an excellent job to get the Antony deal over the line, but Edwin van der Sar also had a big part – he remained calm and relaxed as the two clubs found the best solution.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon