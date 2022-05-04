Skip to main content
Ella Toone Talks About Manchester United Women's Ambitions to Play Champions League Football

Manchester United Women's forward Ella Toone has stated that the Red Devils' goal at the start of this season was to qualify for the UEFA Women's Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

The England international has been actively involved in philanthropic initiatives throughout the game, sharing a good message to the public by giving back to young girls at grassroots levels of football.

Recently, Ella Toone took part in an event conducted by Bloomsbury Football Foundation in collaboration with the player's drinks partner Wow Hydrate

In an interview conducted by Georgia Goulding of GiveMeSport Women, the English forward made her ambitions clear ahead of the Women's Euros and ahead of the final game in the Women's Super League against Chelsea.

imago1010907878h (1)

For Manchester United Women's, Champions League qualification was the main target: "From the start of the season, that [qualifying for Champions League] was the goal that we set ourselves.

"The mood is really good in camp, I think we’re all excited for the last few games of the season and to hopefully secure a place [in the Champions League]. I’m feeling really good and I’m looking forward to the next fixtures with United."

A successful season in the domestic league will help Ella Toone to prepare mentally and physically ahead of the team selections for the Euro 2022: "I just want to keep working hard and keep improving, keep playing consistently for the club, and doing everything I can for them to put me in the best position to be selected as part of the England team at the Euros.

"For us, it’s just about going there and enjoying ourselves and making each other and the nation proud. It’s all about growing the game as well and getting as many fans as we can into stadiums."

Ella Toone is a staunch believer of team building principles and this approach has been reflected off the pitch in terms of her active involvement in community-based activities: "Everyone started there once in their journey and I think now the game is growing, it’s really good that young players have people to look up to and idolise.

"I want to be the best role model I can be. So anything I can do to give back — visit the girls and get them involved in football — then I’ll do it and hopefully they enjoy the day and enjoy falling in love with the game. 

“It’s great to give girls an opportunity to be involved in football and to fall in love with it. The game is only going to grow more and we’re going to have even more young girls getting involved in sport."

