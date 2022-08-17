Elon Musk Tweets That He Is Buying Manchester United

Elon Musk has sent Manchester United fans into a craze with a Tweet posted on his Twitter account in which he states he is going to buy the club.

Musk is known for his comical and troll like tweets and Tuesday night saw no different as the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla tweeted that he ‘is buying Manchester United’

Of course the tweet comes with no real clarity or story and was tweeted randomly late into Tuesday night, however it didn’t stop United fans going into an instant craze.

The tweet already now has around 50 thousand likes and has sent United fans into chaos on the social network platform.

The tweet is short and simple from the Billionaire as it says; “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”

However such a simple tweet could have huge effects on United’s worth on the stock market tomorrow.

Musk has a track record of having an effect on shareholdings and stock values just by tweeting about a certain thing or topic and it’s expected this won’t be any different.

People are talking about the Tweet and are wondering if it truly is a troll or whether it has any sort of truth.

Only time will tell but for now it seems like Musk may just be throwing the tweet into the water for all to react to.

