Elon Musk's Joke About Buying Manchester United Stirs Fans Crazy

Elon Musk clarifies that his tweet about buying Manchester United, which sent the club's fans into a state of frenzy, was a 'running joke'

Elon Musk clarified on social media platform Twitter that his tweet about buying Manchester United was a 'running joke'.

The Silicon Valley tech tycoon took to the popular social media platform in the very early hours of Wednesday morning to tweet that he is buying the English giants.

United have been under the infamous ownership of the Glazer family since 2005, when the late Malcolm Glazer acquired 100% stake in the club in a deal amounting to around £800 million.

Their ownership has come under severe scrutiny from people around the world and fans have been protesting against the Glazers for almost two decades, in the "Green and Gold until it's sold" movement.

The American family have come under intense pressure in recent years to sell the 13-times Premier League champions, with fans protesting against them during matchdays and weekdays, and let their voice be heard.

Amidst all this, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO's tweet about buying United gave the fans new hope, but he later clarified that he is not buying any sports team, and that it was a 'running joke'.

But he also added that if he were to buy any sports team, then it would be the Old Trafford club, since he claims it was his favourite club growing up.

