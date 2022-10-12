Skip to main content
Emirates Interested In Buying Manchester United

IMAGO / PA Images

Emirates Interested In Buying Manchester United

The Emirates are now said to be interested in buying Manchester United.

A new report has emerged just a day after Sir Jim Ratcliffe addressed rumours that he was interested in buying Manchester United. Sir Jim spoke at a live Q and A and explained that the Glazers were in no immediate rush to sell the club.

However, a new buyer may have entered the frame if a new report is to be believed. It was stated just months ago that a middle eastern buyer was in the frame to potentially buy United.

Today’s new report has stated that the Emirates Group are indeed the overseas buyers that are monitoring this situation.

old trafford fans

However it may not all be good news for United fans. It’s also being stated that a price tag of between $7-10billion is what the Glazers would want to sell the club.

That figure has risen from what was thought would be enough just some weeks ago. Some finance experts had listed the price of between $3-6billion for the sale of United.

Today’s new report has come from the Mail who stated the interest from the Emirates. However, a further report has emerged from Simon Dobson.

He says; “Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum has expressed his interest in buying Manchester United. He currently is the owner of The Emirates Group. His Net Worth it $14 Billion.”

“The Glazers setting a price tag at €10 Billion is not false reporting, but it’s the Glazers way of saying ‘We’re prepared to sell’. They would accept much less than €10 Billion (closer to €7.5 Billion.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Old Trafford
News

Emirates Interested In Buying Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Diogo Costa FC Porto SC Braga Portugal Goalkeeper
Match Day

Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
News

Cristiano Ronaldo To Attend Ballon d’Or Ceremony With Karim Benzema Set To Win

By Alex Wallace
Diogo Dalot Manchester United UEFA Europa League
News

Report: Manchester United To Push For New Diogo Dalot Deal As Barcelona Close In

By Rhys James
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United UEFA Europa League
News

Manchester United Concerned Cristiano Ronaldo Could Face Mutli Game Ban

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Manchester United Vs Omonia Nicosia Where To Watch Broadcast and Livestream Details

By Soumyajit Roy
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
News

Manchester United Training Squad vs Omonia UEFA Europa League

By Alex Wallace
Victor Lindelof Manchester United Everton Premier League Goodison Park
Quotes

Manchester United Star Victor Lindelof On Not Being First-Choice For Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James