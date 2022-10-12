Emirates Interested In Buying Manchester United

A new report has emerged just a day after Sir Jim Ratcliffe addressed rumours that he was interested in buying Manchester United. Sir Jim spoke at a live Q and A and explained that the Glazers were in no immediate rush to sell the club.

However, a new buyer may have entered the frame if a new report is to be believed. It was stated just months ago that a middle eastern buyer was in the frame to potentially buy United.

Today’s new report has stated that the Emirates Group are indeed the overseas buyers that are monitoring this situation.

IMAGO / PA Images

However it may not all be good news for United fans. It’s also being stated that a price tag of between $7-10billion is what the Glazers would want to sell the club.

That figure has risen from what was thought would be enough just some weeks ago. Some finance experts had listed the price of between $3-6billion for the sale of United.

Today’s new report has come from the Mail who stated the interest from the Emirates. However, a further report has emerged from Simon Dobson.

He says; “Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum has expressed his interest in buying Manchester United. He currently is the owner of The Emirates Group. His Net Worth it $14 Billion.”

“The Glazers setting a price tag at €10 Billion is not false reporting, but it’s the Glazers way of saying ‘We’re prepared to sell’. They would accept much less than €10 Billion (closer to €7.5 Billion.”

