England Announce 23 Man Squad For March Internationals With Manchester United Defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw Selected and Jadon Sancho Misses Out

Gareth Southgate has announced his 23 man England squad for the upcoming March Internationals.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have both been selected.

Despite his current form, United winger Jadon Sancho has not been selected ahead of the games,

Sancho has began to find his form at United, impressing pundits and fans over recent weeks.

Sancho has missed out on a spot in the England squad to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and more.

United winger Marcus Rashford also did not receive an England call up.

Rashford has been out of form for United this season and has failed to find a starting place in the squad on a consistent basis.

England will face Switzerland and the Ivory Coast in March.

Sancho will now have to turn his attention to staying consistent for United ahead of the 2022 World Cup at the end of the year.