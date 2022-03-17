Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

England Announce 23 Man Squad For March Internationals With Manchester United Defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw Selected and Jadon Sancho Misses Out

Gareth Southgate has announced his 23 man England squad for the upcoming March Internationals.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have both been selected.

Despite his current form, United winger Jadon Sancho has not been selected ahead of the games,

Sancho has began to find his form at United, impressing pundits and fans over recent weeks.

Sancho has missed out on a spot in the England squad to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and more.

United winger Marcus Rashford also did not receive an England call up.

Rashford has been out of form for United this season and has failed to find a starting place in the squad on a consistent basis.

England will face Switzerland and the Ivory Coast in March.

Sancho will now have to turn his attention to staying consistent for United ahead of the 2022 World Cup at the end of the year.

Sancho
News

England Announce 23 Man Squad For March Internationals With Manchester United Defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw Selected and Jadon Sancho Misses Out

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Rashford
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Are Interested in Manchester United Winger Marcus Rashford

By Alex Wallace25 minutes ago
araujo
News

Situation of Barcelona Man Compared to Raphael Varane as Manchester United Speculation Mounts

By Kaustubh Pandey26 minutes ago
tuchel 4
News

Manchester United have reportedly made an inquiry about Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as part of their process to appoint a permanent manager

By Soumyajit Roy49 minutes ago
rashford
Transfers

Barcelona Express Interest In Signing Manchester United Forward; Liverpool Said To Be Admirers Too

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
Dembele
Transfers

Report: Manchester United to Send Scouts to Watch Moussa Dembele in UEFA Europa League Tie Against Porto

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
News

Manchester United Expected to Face Strong Competition For 20-Goal Star Striker

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
ten hag
News

Ajax Manager Erik Ten Hag Now Manchester United's Preferred Managerial Candidate

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago