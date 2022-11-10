England Announce World Cup Squad, Manchester United Trio Included
The FIFA World Cup 2022 that takes place in Qatar is now fast approaching. Gareth Southgate has just announced his England squad that will be boarding the plane to the tournament and a trio of Manchester United players have been selected.
It’s that time again, World Cup fever is upon us as the national sides announce their squads for the tournament. England are the latest nation to announce their selected players that will compete for glory.
United will see three of their players head to Qatar to compete for the Three Lions in just over two weeks time. Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have all been selected.
A comeback story for Rashford as his resurgence of form has booked his place in the World Cup this year. Maguire is once again trusted by Southgate despite playing minimal minutes for United this season.
Shaw also gets selected with his form also improving significantly in recent weeks ahead of the tournament. Below you can find the England squad in full.
JORDAN PICKFORD
NICK POPE
AARON RAMSDALE
JOHN STONES
HARRY MAGUIRE
CONOR COADY
ERIC DIER
BEN WHITE
TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD
KIERAN TRIPPIER
KYLE WALKER
LUKE SHAW
DECLAN RICE
KALVIN PHILLIPS
JUDE BELLINGHAM
JORDAN HENDERSON
CONOR GALLAGHER
MASON MOUNT
JAMES MADDISON
PHIL FODEN
RAHEEM STERLING
BUKAYO SAKA
JACK GREALISH
MARCUS RASHFORD
HARRY KANE
CALLUM WILSON
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Manchester United And Liverpool Interested In 'Wonderkid' Striker Youssoufa Moukoko
- Diogo Dalot & Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United Fate Revealed
- Manchester United’s Luke Shaw Held Talks With Premier League Rivals Amid Contract Decision
- The Glazers Must Follow FSG At Liverpool And Sell Manchester United
- Manchester United Bosses Expect Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave In January
- Brazil Announce World Cup Squad With Manchester United Trio Included
- Manchester United Youngster Is Determined To Leave Club After World Cup
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon