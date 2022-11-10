England Announce World Cup Squad, Manchester United Trio Included

The FIFA World Cup 2022 that takes place in Qatar is now fast approaching. Gareth Southgate has just announced his England squad that will be boarding the plane to the tournament and a trio of Manchester United players have been selected.

It’s that time again, World Cup fever is upon us as the national sides announce their squads for the tournament. England are the latest nation to announce their selected players that will compete for glory.

United will see three of their players head to Qatar to compete for the Three Lions in just over two weeks time. Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have all been selected.

A comeback story for Rashford as his resurgence of form has booked his place in the World Cup this year. Maguire is once again trusted by Southgate despite playing minimal minutes for United this season.

Shaw also gets selected with his form also improving significantly in recent weeks ahead of the tournament. Below you can find the England squad in full.

JORDAN PICKFORD

NICK POPE

AARON RAMSDALE

JOHN STONES

HARRY MAGUIRE

CONOR COADY

ERIC DIER

BEN WHITE

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

KIERAN TRIPPIER

KYLE WALKER

LUKE SHAW

DECLAN RICE

KALVIN PHILLIPS

JUDE BELLINGHAM

JORDAN HENDERSON

CONOR GALLAGHER

MASON MOUNT

JAMES MADDISON

PHIL FODEN

RAHEEM STERLING

BUKAYO SAKA

JACK GREALISH

MARCUS RASHFORD

HARRY KANE

CALLUM WILSON

