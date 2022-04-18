Skip to main content
Report: Erik Ten Haag Eager To Bring Coach To Manchester United As He Signs From Ajax

As Erik Ten Haag is set to take over at Manchester United, reports have suggested that he wants to bring Mitchell Van Der Gaag with him from Ajax to be part of his coaching staff. 

Manchester United’s long an painful wait for a new manager is finally over, as Erik Ten Haag pip Mauricio Pochettino to the post to sign with the Red Devils. 

Old Trafford

The Dutchman will be welcomed with open arms from the majority of the fanbase when he leaves Ajax at the end of the season. 

As the club looks to go in a new direction, a change in the coaching staff is needed rather than wanted. Ten Haag already has one of his coaches in mind to bring to Old Trafford with him. 

Ten Hag

According to Fabrizio Romano, that man is Mitchell Van De Gaag. The Ajax coach will cost around €2m for the English side to bring him with Ten Haag. Ajax and Manchester United are in discussions around the situation. 

Could this be a light at the end of the darkest of dark tunnels for Manchester United or will the new staff be blocked from being able to change what they need to?

