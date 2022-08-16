Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag and Glazers Disagree Over Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United. The Glazers want him to stay.

Following multiple reports yesterday suggesting that Manchester United's manager wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, Manchester Evening News and United Muppetiers are reporting that Joel Glazer is at loggerheads with Erik ten Hag over Ronaldo's proposed departure.

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

Duncan Castles of The Times reported that ten Hag had come to the decision whereby he was advocating for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford 

This comes after suggestions that the forward's poor attitude and incompatible style of play is affecting the rest of the dressing room.

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has been desperately seeking a move away this summer. He desires to play Champions League football this season.

Jorge Mendes has offered the forward to Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid. None of the proposals have materialised into concrete negotiations.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Although ten Hag has spoken positively about Ronaldo's ability and influence within the squad, Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News indicates that it is a different case behind-closed-doors.

According to Luckhurst, ten Hag 'has privately been receptive to selling Ronaldo for weeks.'

Joel Glazer, however, is against the idea that Ronaldo will depart United this summer.

This runs parallel to James Roades of United Muppetier's statement via Twitter,

'Fact: Coaching staff and others want Ronaldo out. Fact: Joel Glazer doesn’t.'

Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer

Although chief executive Richard Arnold and director of football John Murtough are said to run the day-to-day sporting operations, Glazer sanctions every transfer and acts as a barricade when he deems appropriate.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Erik Ten Hag and Glazers Disagree Over Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

By Seth Dooley57 seconds ago
Cunha
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Unlikely to Sign Atletico Madrid Striker

By Seth Dooley42 minutes ago
Carrington Training Complex
Transfers

Report: Two Midfielders Allowed to Leave Manchester United

By Seth Dooley1 hour ago
Casemiro
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Real Madrid Midfielder Casemiro

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Moussa Dembele
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Considering Move For French Forward

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Christian Eriksen Brentford
Quotes

Report: Brenfort Would Have Repeated Brighton & Hove Albion's Strategy Against Manchester United

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago
Nunez
News

Darwin Nunez To Miss Manchester United v Liverpool Due To Red Card v Crystal Palace

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Cunha
Transfers

Manchester United Close To Signing Atletico Madrid Attacker

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago