Erik Ten Hag and Glazers Disagree Over Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer
Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United. The Glazers want him to stay.
Following multiple reports yesterday suggesting that Manchester United's manager wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, Manchester Evening News and United Muppetiers are reporting that Joel Glazer is at loggerheads with Erik ten Hag over Ronaldo's proposed departure.
Duncan Castles of The Times reported that ten Hag had come to the decision whereby he was advocating for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford
This comes after suggestions that the forward's poor attitude and incompatible style of play is affecting the rest of the dressing room.
Ronaldo has been desperately seeking a move away this summer. He desires to play Champions League football this season.
Jorge Mendes has offered the forward to Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid. None of the proposals have materialised into concrete negotiations.
Although ten Hag has spoken positively about Ronaldo's ability and influence within the squad, Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News indicates that it is a different case behind-closed-doors.
According to Luckhurst, ten Hag 'has privately been receptive to selling Ronaldo for weeks.'
Joel Glazer, however, is against the idea that Ronaldo will depart United this summer.
This runs parallel to James Roades of United Muppetier's statement via Twitter,
'Fact: Coaching staff and others want Ronaldo out. Fact: Joel Glazer doesn’t.'
Although chief executive Richard Arnold and director of football John Murtough are said to run the day-to-day sporting operations, Glazer sanctions every transfer and acts as a barricade when he deems appropriate.
