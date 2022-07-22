Erik Ten Hag And Steven Gerrard Provide Team News Updates Ahead Of Manchester United v Aston Villa In Pre Season

Erik Ten Hag and Steven Gerrard have both spoken to the media in Australia ahead of the final pre season tour game in Australia with Manchester United facing Aston Villa on Saturday morning.

United come into the game unbeaten so far on their tour with three wins out of three and 10 goals scored across the games.

The Red Devils have chopped and changed their team in each half of the three games so far to utilise the squad depth that they have and provide minutes to as many players as possible ahead of the campaign.

However not every player has had an easy ride in pre season so far with a number of players picking up some knocks here and there.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

One player that has been in and out of the team so far is Raphael Varane, the Frenchman has picked up an injury during the tour however, he is set to be in contention for minutes against Villa.

Another player set to return on Saturday is James Garner, the young midfielder has trained all week and looks likely to get some minutes.

However a report on United’s official website has provided an update about Scott McTominay, saying “Scott McTominay was absent from open training, instead working in the gym, so he may be a doubt.”

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Opposition manager, Steven Gerrard also spoke about his squad ahead of the game, saying;

“We’re a couple of weeks out from the start of the season, so we need to turn the dial now and we’ll introduce slightly more game-time to certain individuals.

It’s the right time, they’re ready now. They’ve had enough volume in their legs so that we can really push certain individuals.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon