Erik Ten Hag Attempts To Improve One Key Weakness In Luke Shaw's Game At Manchester United

Luke Shaw joined Manchester United in 2014 from Southampton for a reported fee of almost £34million - this was the most amount of money ever paid for a teenager at the time.

Despite winning player of the year in 18/19 and having a fantastic season in 20/21 as his team finished second in the Premier League, many of the other seasons spent in Manchester have been somewhat underwhelming for him. Although admittedly, this has been the case with almost the whole team.

This year has been another of the less impressive ones so far but there is plenty of time to change that.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Since new boss Erik Ten Hag arrived in the summer just gone, the Englishman has found himself on the bench more often than not, after being replaced by new signing Tyrell Malacia following the 4-0 loss to Brentford.

According to The MEN, the manager is keen to improve one of the weaknesses in the 27-year-old's game. Along with certain other unnamed players, Ten Hag wants to improve Shaw's weak foot and has been overseeing wrong-footed training sessions recently after regular training.

It is said that the Dutchman saw a shortage of left-footed players when he was analysing the United squad and this may be part of the reason he chose to buy three of them in the summer (Lisandro Martinez, Malacia and Antony) but he still wants his left-footed players to be comfortable on their right.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon