Erik Ten Hag Cancels Manchester United Day-Off Following Defeat

Having lost his second game in a row as Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has called the squad in for an unplanned training session.

Six goals conceded. Zero goals scored. Not the most appeasing record from Erik ten Hag's opening matches in the Premier League.

Especially not when the Dutchman is attempting to steady an incredibly leaky - albeit mammoth - ship such as Manchester United Football Club.

Brentford's 4-0 mauling of United symbolised an unwillingness from the squad to reshape following the embarrassment after embarrassment of last season.

IMAGO / PA Images

The first team squad was scheduled for a day-off this Monday.

In trying to squeeze this unwilling, fallible, and demoralising nature out off the side, ten Hag has cancelled this original plan and has instead called the team in for an extra training session.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Paul Hirst of The Times,

'Ten Hag was back at his desk at United’s Carrington base early this morning after he and the squad travelled back from London last night.

The squad were due to have a day off today, but ten Hag was so furious with his players’ performances that he told them to report to Carrington this morning for an extra training session.'

A situation the manager cannot attempt to redeem, however, is the unresponsiveness and ineptitude of the club's hierarchy in modernising the recruitment strategy, creating a healthy ownership, and applying foresight to both sporting and financial directorship.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

