Erik Ten Hag 'Concerned' About Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
Erik Ten Hag is said to be "Concerned" about David De Gea ahead of his Move to Manchester United this summer.
The club confirmed the Dutch manager will take charge of the team from the end of the season on Thursday, after he finished his season with current club Ajax.
Many reports have suggested there will be an exodus of sorts at the club in the transfer window, with a large amount of players leaving and being replaced.
Interim boss Ralf Rangnick even suggested as many as ten players could join the club by the start of 22/23.t
ESPN have said that David De Gea is one of the players the 52 year-old is concerned about, due to him potentially not fitting into his possession based system.
It is accepted though, allegedly, that there are bigger issues to solve in the squad at the present time.
On top of that, they report that backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson is set to leave the Red Devils on loan next season, due to not getting enough game time.
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Report: Real Madrid Considering Move for Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba
- Leading Scouts Depart Manchester United After Years of Service
- Former Manchester United Captain Hails Midfielder Following Liverpool Defeat
- Ralf Rangnick Says There Could Be 'As Many As 10' Incomings For Manchester United This Summer
- Watch: Manchester United and Liverpool Supporters Come Together to Show Support for Cristiano Ronaldo
- Manchester United's Relationship with Paul Pogba is at 'Point of No Return'
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |