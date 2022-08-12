Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Confirms Two Players Will Miss Brentford Clash Through Injury

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag spoke to the club’s media on Friday ahead of the teams game against Brentford on Saturday and confirmed that two players will miss the clash against Brentford. 

United suffered opening day defeat to Brighton last Sunday as the Red Devils lost 1-2 to the Seagulls at home. 

United were without striker Anthony Martial for the game due to injury, a player that performed well in pre season and many people had tipped to start the campaign well. 

However with Martial’s injury there hasn’t yet been any return date set as of this moment which is affecting United’s attacking output. 

martial optus stadium

With that in mind, Ten Hag spoke to the club’s media on Friday where he confirmed that both Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof will remain sidelined due to injury against Brentford. 

That now means that United only have one out and out striker fit at this current moment, that being Cristiano Ronaldo who still has doubts about his future at the club. 

Ten Hag has previously spoken about the importance of having at least two players fit per position, something that United don’t have at the current moment. 

The Red Devils are still set to be active in the transfer market this summer with attacking positions being a priority. 

martial goal palace
