Erik Ten Hag Considering Playing Lisandro Martinez In New Position For Manchester United Vs. Liverpool

Erik Ten Hag is considering playing Lisandro Martinez in a new position for Manchester United vs. Liverpool.

The Red Devils have had a very difficult start to the season despite enjoying a good set of friendly fixtures before the Premier League kicked off. They lost 2-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion, then 4-0 to Brentford away last week.

Two of the new signings, Christian Eriksen and Martinez, started in both of the games. However, it was not enough to change United's fortunes from last season and the issues still remain. 

According to The Independent, the new boss Ten Hag is considering changing Martinez's position from his usual central defensive role. He was substituted at half-time against Brentford for Raphael Varane. Allegedly, he could play as a defensive midfielder against Liverpool.

Lisandro Martinez

The Dutchman is said to be "Utterly stunned" by the start to the season and is looking to change something within the team in order to inspire a change in performance.

Reports say that the club have completed a deal with Real Madrid for midfielder Casemiro but it does not look likely that he will be able to feature in the North-West derby.

United play their rivals on Monday night at Old Trafford. 8pm UK time.

