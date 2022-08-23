Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Displayed Haunting Pundits Quotes To Manchester United Players Ahead Of Liverpool Clash

A new report from sources close to Manchester United has revealed that Erik Ten Hag displayed haunting quotes and statistics at the clubs training ground ahead of the game against Liverpool.

United players had been given a bigger piece of motivation to perform against Liverpool as it has been revealed that Ten Hag used a new method to fire up his players. 

Ten Hag reportedly added some new additions to the clubs training ground in the build up to Mondays game against Liverpool, as sources reveal what the Dutch manager did ahead of the clash. 

Erik ten Hag Oslo

According to the report from David McDonnell of the Mirror;

“A United source revealed Ten Hag printed off withering quotes from pundits and stuck them up at the Red Devils' training ground complex and in the dressing room.”

“Ten Hag also printed off statistics - including distance covered, passing percentages, clearances and ball recoveries - and displayed them around the training ground on a daily basis, to show his players how poor they had been compared to other teams.”

“Some of the quotes displayed by Ten Hag by pundits where: “United simply aren't good enough”, “Liverpool to win 5-0 again", “Can’t run”, “not a team” and “they could go down”.”

