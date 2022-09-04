Erik ten Hag Drops Hint About Whether New Signing Is Going To Start Against Arsenal

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has dropped hint about whether his new signing at the club, Casemiro, is going to start against rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

The midfield stalwart joined the Red Devils in this summer's transfer window after making the switch from his previous club Real Madrid.

Casemiro has been with the Spanish side for almost a decade, where he spent nine glorious years since he joined the Los Blancos in 2013. During his time at the Madrid club, he has won a host of trophies including two league titles and five Champions Leagues.

United, who have been looking to sign a midfielder throughout the summer, acquired the services of the experienced Brazil international after the two clubs agreed on a transfer fee of £60 million, which can potentially rise to £70 million in add-ons.

The 30-year-old midfielder made his debut for the Red Devils in last weekend's Premier League match against Southampton, which United won by a margin of one goal thanks to a brilliant strike from teammate Bruno Fernandes.

He made his second appearance for the club in an away win to Leicester last Thursday, when he came on as a substitute to replace Anthony Elanga in the 58th minute.

The former Sao Paulo FC midfielder may potentially make his full debut for United on Sunday, when they host league leaders Arsenal at Old Trafford.

When asked if Casemiro is ready to be 'unleashed' on Arsenal in an interview with Sky Sports (as relayed by aggregator United District), the United boss said, "I think so. He is used to playing big games."

If United win against the North London side, it would see them move to only three points off the top of the table. You can find the broadcast and livestream details here.

