Erik Ten Hag Having English Lessons Amid Manchester United Rumours

According to a report, Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag is receiving English lessons ahead of a potential move to Manchester United this summer.

Current manager Ralf Rangnick is only set to be in charge until the end of the season - he will then take on an advisory role.

Ten Hag has been one of two main candidates heavily linked with the job - with Mauricio Pochettino the other. Carlo Ancelotti has also emerged as another potential choice today.

The 52 year-old has impressed European football with his work at Ajax - gaining a fantastic reputation as a coach.

According to The Daily Mail, the Dutchman has his "Heart set" on moving to Manchester United, and he is brushing up on his English in order to give himself the best chance of landing the manager job at the end of the season.

Ten Hag was said to be in talks to take over as Tottenham boss last summer, but the language barrier was allegedly an issue during the discussions.

It looks like Ten Hag is a huge candidate for the job. Learning the language will give him a much better chance of landing it.

