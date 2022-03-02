Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Erik Ten Hag Having English Lessons Amid Manchester United Rumours

According to a report, Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag is receiving English lessons ahead of a potential move to Manchester United this summer.

Current manager Ralf Rangnick is only set to be in charge until the end of the season - he will then take on an advisory role.

Ten Hag has been one of two main candidates heavily linked with the job - with Mauricio Pochettino the other. Carlo Ancelotti has also emerged as another potential choice today.

The 52 year-old has impressed European football with his work at Ajax - gaining a fantastic reputation as a coach.

Erik Ten Hag

According to The Daily Mail, the Dutchman has his "Heart set" on moving to Manchester United, and he is brushing up on his English in order to give himself the best chance of landing the manager job at the end of the season.

Ten Hag was said to be in talks to take over as Tottenham boss last summer, but the language barrier was allegedly an issue during the discussions. 

It looks like Ten Hag is a huge candidate for the job. Learning the language will give him a much better chance of landing it.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Erik Ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Having English Lessons Amid Manchester United Rumours

By Rhys James
1 minute ago
Araujo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Set to Offer Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo Double His Current Salary to Sign This Summer

By Alex Wallace
2 hours ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Set to Leave Manchester United This Summer

By Rhys James
3 hours ago
Roman Abramovic
News

Roman Abramovich Takes the Decision to Sell Chelsea FC

By Rhys James
4 hours ago
imago1010134904h
News

UFC Star Conor McGregor Wants to Buy Chelsea From Roman Abramovich Despite Previous Interest in Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
5 hours ago
Livramento
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Will Have to Pay 'Mega Money' to Sign Premier League Defender

By Alex Wallace
6 hours ago
Paul Pogba
Transfers

Steve McManaman: 'Paul Pogba From Manchester United to PSG Makes Perfect Sense'

By Rhys James
7 hours ago
Lionel Messi
News

Report: PSG Superstar Lionel Messi Could Face Former Club Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo & Manchester United Also In The Mix

By Neil Andrew
8 hours ago