Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Cristiano Ronaldo Does Not Play v Aston Villa

IMAGO / PA Images

Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo misses tonights game against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo misses todays game against Aston Villa. The striker has not even been included in the matchday squad for the Carabao Cup game.

Ronaldo played in Sunday’s game against Aston Villa where United were defeated by three goals to one. The Portuguese star however may now even possibly miss this weekend’s Premier League game against Fulham.

United have rotated their squad tonight for the cup game against Unai Emery’s side. Martin Dubravka makes his first start as Bruno Fernandes returns to the lineup.

Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Old Trafford

Ten Hag has already spoken about why Ronaldo will miss tonights clash, he spoke to the media ahead of the game.

The Dutchman has clarified that Ronaldo misses tonight’s game through injury. Jadon Sancho also misses the game due to illness that he’s been suffering with.

Ten Hag said; “Illness so he’s (Ronaldo) not available. It’s difficult to say if he will be available on Sunday we have to see how he recovers. It has nothing to do with the World Cup no, illness.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
