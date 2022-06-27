Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Erik Ten Hag First Training Session At Manchester United In Pictures

Some of Manchester United’s first team players as well as young players reported back at Carrington training complex today for their first day of training with manager Erik Ten Hag.

Ten Hag has been photographed for the first time as United manager in his first full team training session that he overlooked on Monday.

The Dutch manager has been photographed in his new United training gear for the first time as he oversaw the return to training with his new players. 

Ten Hag was recorded walking into training with his new coaching staff for the first time at United’s Carrington training complex. 

Ten Hag is said to have taken a strong on the grass training session where he briefed his players ahead of their first training session under the new regime. 

The former Ajax bods was photographed briefing his players as a number of high profile faces including Jadon Sancho, David De Gea returned to squad training.

Ten Hag like many other managers also liked to show off some of his own skills during the training session, controlling the ball and showing off for the camera. 

The Dutch manager was pictured below controlling the ball in the middle of Monday’s session.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag First Training Session At Manchester United In Pictures

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Transfer to Manchester United Could Be Announced This Week

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Antony
News

Report: Antony To Manchester United In 'Doubt' As Ajax's Huge Price Tag Is Revealed

By Rhys James3 hours ago
de jong
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United and Barcelona Hold New Direct Contact As Frenkie De Jong Deal Gets Closer

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Request About Harry Maguire Availability Rejected By Manchester United

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Arsenal Submit New Bid For Lisandro Martinez Also Looked At By Manchester United

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United To Hold New Contacts For Ajax Winger Antony | €80million Fee

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Juventus Fc - Acf Fiorentina Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus Fc in action during the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg match between Juventus Fc and Acf Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy.
News

Report: Manchester United 'Ready' To Move For Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt For Erik Ten Hag Reunion

By Rhys James7 hours ago