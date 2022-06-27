Erik Ten Hag First Training Session At Manchester United In Pictures
Some of Manchester United’s first team players as well as young players reported back at Carrington training complex today for their first day of training with manager Erik Ten Hag.
Ten Hag has been photographed for the first time as United manager in his first full team training session that he overlooked on Monday.
The Dutch manager has been photographed in his new United training gear for the first time as he oversaw the return to training with his new players.
Ten Hag was recorded walking into training with his new coaching staff for the first time at United’s Carrington training complex.
Ten Hag is said to have taken a strong on the grass training session where he briefed his players ahead of their first training session under the new regime.
The former Ajax bods was photographed briefing his players as a number of high profile faces including Jadon Sancho, David De Gea returned to squad training.
Ten Hag like many other managers also liked to show off some of his own skills during the training session, controlling the ball and showing off for the camera.
The Dutch manager was pictured below controlling the ball in the middle of Monday’s session.
