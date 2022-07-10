Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Getting Impatient With Manchester United's Lack Of Transfer Business

New Manchester United boss, Erik Ten Hag is said to be getting impatient with Manchester United's lack of transfer business so far in this summer transfer window so far.

United have only signed one player so far this summer despite negotiations being open on a number of players.

The Red Devils have only announced one signing so far this summer, that being Tyrell Malacia, a deal that they hijacked late into negotiations when the left back looked set to join Lyon.

Despite only getting one deal over the line this summer, United are said to be remaining in negotiations with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Frenkie De Jong and Lisandro Martinez.

Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag

Ten Hag wants to have a squad that will be ready to go for the first game of the season at home to Brighton in August with the club already on their pre season tour in Thailand.

The Dutch boss took over at United and had established a number of players that he would like to sign this summer.

So far none of the so called priority targets have put pen to paper on deals at Old Trafford which according to Mundo Deportivo is starting to frustrate the boss.

"Erik ten Hag is beginning to get impatient with Manchester United's transfer business, and has asked management to speed up deals." States the news outlet.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

ten hag 2
News

Erik Ten Hag Getting Impatient With Manchester United's Lack Of Transfer Business

By Alex Wallacejust now
de jong smile
News

Report: Frenkie De Jong To Return To Barcelona Training Tomorrow With Manchester United Deal On Hold

By Alex Wallace33 minutes ago
Jaap Stam
Quotes

Jaap Stam Has His Say On Manchester United Target Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace51 minutes ago
Haaland
Quotes

Manchester City's Erling Haaland Says Manchester United Are His Most Anticipated Premier League Opponents

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
eriksen
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Second Signing Of The Summer Christian Eriksen Could Be In Time To Meet The Team In Australia

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago
Paredes
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Enquired With PSG For Midfielder Leandro Paredes

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Still Expected To Join Manchester United’s Pre Season Tour

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag And Manchester United Haven’t Spoken To Ajax About Antony

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago