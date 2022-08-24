Skip to main content

Erik ten Hag Gives Cristiano Ronaldo An Ultimatum

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Manchester United manager has had a frank discussion Cristiano Ronaldo as the transfer window deadline looms on the horizon.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not start in Manchester United's win over Liverpool on Monday - a telling statement for the Dutch manager to make so early in his Premier League career.

Ronaldo, United's luxury player and five-time Ballon d'Or winner, was seen to be applauding Jadon Sancho's composed finish which gave United the lead.

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

The Portuguese superstar has been linked with a move away all summer.

Whilst the forward did not partake in pre-season due to "family reasons", Jorge Mendes was scouring a move for his client to transfer to a Champions League club.

Unable to orchestrate successful negotiations with any European suitors, Mendes' only concrete offer for Ronaldo is from a mega-money club in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo

During United's pre-season, the fluidity and interplay between the forward line was refreshing. 

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho - the latter two of whom scored against Liverpool - looked rejuvenated in the friendly matches.

Jadon Sancho at Manchester United vs Liverpool

The Athletic is reporting that ten Hag is sticking to his guns regarding his preferred forward line - which does not involve Ronaldo as a certain starter.

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Laurie Whitwell, ten Hag has issued Ronaldo an ultimatum,

'As far as Erik ten Hag is concerned, either [Ronaldo] accepts being rotated in and out of the team and cracks on or a new club needs to be found.'

'Ten Hag still wants an attacker regardless, and probably two if Ronaldo leaves.'

United have been linked with late bids for Eredivisie forwards Antony of Ajax and Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven.

Cody Gakpo PSV
Antony with Ajax

This latest revelation concerning ten Hag's style of management suggests the Dutchman - who also dropped captain Harry Maguire from the starting line-up vs Liverpool - is committed to acting on the offensive in order to achieve his desired set-up at United.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Erik ten Hag Gives Cristiano Ronaldo An Ultimatum

By Seth Dooley
Depay
Transfers

Manchester United Ready To Make Offer For Barcelona Attacker

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Displayed Haunting Pundits Quotes To Manchester United Players Ahead Of Liverpool Clash

By Alex Wallace
Erik Ten Hag and Klopp
News

Erik Ten Hag Joined On Punishment - Yesterday Manchester United Ran More Than Liverpool

By Saul Escudero
Tyrell Malacia
Opinions

Tyrell Malacia Gives Erik Ten Hag New Manchester United Selection Headache

By Alex Wallace
Gary Neville
Media

Gary Neville Reveals What Cristiano Ronaldo Said To Him Before Manchester United vs Liverpool

By Saul Escudero
Pulisic
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Star Says Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Would Go Straight Into Manchester United's XI

By Rhys James
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Star Questions Whether Harry Maguire Would Succeed At Chelsea Amid Manchester United Exit Links

By Rhys James