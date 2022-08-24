Erik ten Hag Gives Cristiano Ronaldo An Ultimatum

The Manchester United manager has had a frank discussion Cristiano Ronaldo as the transfer window deadline looms on the horizon.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not start in Manchester United's win over Liverpool on Monday - a telling statement for the Dutch manager to make so early in his Premier League career.

Ronaldo, United's luxury player and five-time Ballon d'Or winner, was seen to be applauding Jadon Sancho's composed finish which gave United the lead.

The Portuguese superstar has been linked with a move away all summer.

Whilst the forward did not partake in pre-season due to "family reasons", Jorge Mendes was scouring a move for his client to transfer to a Champions League club.

Unable to orchestrate successful negotiations with any European suitors, Mendes' only concrete offer for Ronaldo is from a mega-money club in Saudi Arabia.

During United's pre-season, the fluidity and interplay between the forward line was refreshing.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho - the latter two of whom scored against Liverpool - looked rejuvenated in the friendly matches.

The Athletic is reporting that ten Hag is sticking to his guns regarding his preferred forward line - which does not involve Ronaldo as a certain starter.

According to Laurie Whitwell, ten Hag has issued Ronaldo an ultimatum,

'As far as Erik ten Hag is concerned, either [Ronaldo] accepts being rotated in and out of the team and cracks on or a new club needs to be found.'

'Ten Hag still wants an attacker regardless, and probably two if Ronaldo leaves.'

United have been linked with late bids for Eredivisie forwards Antony of Ajax and Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven.

This latest revelation concerning ten Hag's style of management suggests the Dutchman - who also dropped captain Harry Maguire from the starting line-up vs Liverpool - is committed to acting on the offensive in order to achieve his desired set-up at United.

