Erik Ten Hag Has 'Edge' Over Others For Manchester United Manager's Job

Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag reportedly has the 'edge' over other managerial contenders for the manager's job at Manchester United.

It's no secret that the 52-year-old had an interview with the English side last Monday, and was the first interviewee in the managerial hiring process at Old Trafford.

The former Bayern Munich reserves boss joined the Eredivisie side in 2017, and has won several trophies at the Johan Cruyff Arena, including two league titles and is on his way to winning a potential third one.

Due to his impressive work at Ajax, the Dutch manager is said to have an 'edge' over other contenders for the Old Trafford hot seat, according to a report.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

As per The Times, United want their new manager to cultivate a strong playing identity at the club, and Ten Hag is said to have expressed his desire about developing the same during his interview.

The Premier League giants are reportedly impressed with his desire to build a playing style instead of trying to rebuild principally through transfers, which the club feel the other managerial candidates are inclined to.

Although there are said to be no favourites for the United job yet with Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino still in the frame, but the English side have to act quick to appoint the Dutchman as a leading Bundesliga club is also interested in acquiring his services.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |