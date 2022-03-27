Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Erik Ten Hag Has 'Edge' Over Others For Manchester United Manager's Job

Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag reportedly has the 'edge' over other managerial contenders for the manager's job at Manchester United.

It's no secret that the 52-year-old had an interview with the English side last Monday, and was the first interviewee in the managerial hiring process at Old Trafford.

The former Bayern Munich reserves boss joined the Eredivisie side in 2017, and has won several trophies at the Johan Cruyff Arena, including two league titles and is on his way to winning a potential third one.

Due to his impressive work at Ajax, the Dutch manager is said to have an 'edge' over other contenders for the Old Trafford hot seat, according to a report.

Ten Hag

As per The Times, United want their new manager to cultivate a strong playing identity at the club, and Ten Hag is said to have expressed his desire about developing the same during his interview.

The Premier League giants are reportedly impressed with his desire to build a playing style instead of trying to rebuild principally through transfers, which the club feel the other managerial candidates are inclined to.

Although there are said to be no favourites for the United job yet with Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino still in the frame, but the English side have to act quick to appoint the Dutchman as a leading Bundesliga club is also interested in acquiring his services.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Has 'Edge' Over Others For Manchester United Manager's Job

By Soumyajit Roy42 seconds ago
Rashford
Transfers

Report: Arsenal Could Attempt to Sign Marcus Rashford From Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace10 hours ago
luke shaw
Quotes

Manchester United's Luke Shaw: 'I Feel Like I'm Wanted With England'

By Rhys James10 hours ago
Neves
Transfers

Report: Arsenal Working to Sign Wolves Midfielder Ruben Neves as Manchester United Not Set to Enter the Race

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
luke shaw
News

Watch: Luke Shaw Scores Stunning Goal Against Switzerland

By Soumyajit Roy12 hours ago
Milenkovic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Send Scouts to Watch Serie A Star Defender Nikola Milenkovic

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Dembele
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Provide Update on Double Manchester United Targets Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Rashford
Transfers

Report: Marcus Rashford Tells Friends He Wants to Leave Manchester United

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago