Erik Ten Hag Has Verbal Agreement to Become Manchester United Manager
Erik Ten Hag reportedly has a verbal agreement in place to become the new Manchester United this summer.
Ten Hag has recently emerged as the front running candidate to take over at United this summer.
Mauricio Pochettino remains a strong option but United are said to be unsure about the fees surrounding the Argentine.
Ten Hag is now said to be the favourite to land the job following the new Pochettino reports.
The Dutchman now reportedly has a verbal agreement with United.
According to Edward Francis, Ten Hag has verbally said 'yes' to United and is now just waiting on the paperwork.
The full proposal from United is set to be sent to Ten Hag soon in which all parties expect the deal to be concluded.
Author's Verdict
Ten Hag is expected to become the new manager and is probably the most suited candidate.
I think that the report that I've reported from here comes from a source that is somewhat reliable but not as reliable as others.
