Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Erik Ten Hag Has Verbal Agreement to Become Manchester United Manager

Erik Ten Hag reportedly has a verbal agreement in place to become the new Manchester United this summer.

Ten Hag has recently emerged as the front running candidate to take over at United this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino remains a strong option but United are said to be unsure about the fees surrounding the Argentine.

poch ten hag

Ten Hag is now said to be the favourite to land the job following the new Pochettino reports.

The Dutchman now reportedly has a verbal agreement with United.

According to Edward Francis, Ten Hag has verbally said 'yes' to United and is now just waiting on the paperwork.

The full proposal from United is set to be sent to Ten Hag soon in which all parties expect the deal to be concluded.

Author's Verdict

Ten Hag is expected to become the new manager and is probably the most suited candidate.

I think that the report that I've reported from here comes from a source that is somewhat reliable but not as reliable as others.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

ten hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Has Verbal Agreement to Become Manchester United Manager

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
dembele
News

Manchester United Still Monitoring World Cup Winner in Hope of Big Transfer Opportunity

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
elanga
Quotes

Zlatan Ibrahimović Picks Out Young Manchester United Star For Praise: 'He Has All The Future Ahead Of Him'

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Tammy Abraham
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Targeting Roma Striker Tammy Abraham

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Richarlison
Transfers

Report: Richarlison Wants to Leave Everton With Manchester United and Arsenal Interested

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Anthony Martial
News

Manchester United Forward Anthony Martial 'Angry' At Sevilla Loan Situation

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Mauricio Pochettino
News

Manchester United 'reluctant' to pay compensation for managerial target Pochettino

By Kaustubh Pandey6 hours ago
Frank Kessie
Transfers

Manchester United Midfield Target Frank Kessie Confirms Barcelona Move

By James Ridge7 hours ago