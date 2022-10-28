Erik Ten Hag Hopes Anthony Martial Will Play For Manchester United Before World Cup

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken to the press on Friday afternoon ahead of this Sunday's game against West Ham United. The Dutchman has provided an injury update on Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman has now missed around 12 weeks of this season so far through a number of different injuries. Despite his setbacks, Martial has proved to be consistent when he has featured for United.

The striker has had a bad history of injuries during his time at United. After arriving from AS Monaco for around £50million a number of years ago, Martial has had an unsteady run at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has been hopeful of Martial returning to the squad. With the absence of the Frenchman, United are limited to Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford as central striking options.

United's number nine would undoubtedly provide a useful option in the attacking front line. Martial has proved in big games this season against Manchester City and Liverpool that he is still hungry to succeed.

Ten Hag spoke to the press this afternoon where he was able to provide an update on the fitness of the striker. Reported by MEN writer Samuel Luckhurst, he said;

"I hope," Ten Hag said of Martial possibly returning within the next fortnight. "He's making progress, he's outside, he's working there, he's on the pitch and we're waiting for his step back in team training.

"He had a setback as he fell out against Everton with his back. He's had some injuries, it's really frustrating for us but also for him. We've seen him play well in pre-season.

"He's had less minutes but he's scored already three goals. Against Everton, he had an important role with the first goal, his assist for Antony.

"It would be good to have him back because he can make the difference and score goals, but also linking up he's really important and his pressing is really good."

